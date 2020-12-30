Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
Russia confirms 27,002 new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:52, December 30, 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Russia registered 27,002 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 response center said Tuesday.

Russia's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 3,105,037.

The center also reported 562 new deaths, raising the death toll from the virus to 55,827.

The number of recoveries in the country climbed by 24,874 to 2,496,183.

In Moscow, the tally of coronavirus cases increased by 5,641 to 798,098.

To date, more than 89.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that following the approval of the Russian Health Ministry, people over the age of 60 in Moscow will be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting Monday.

Due to concerns over a new fast-spreading coronavirus strain detected in Britain, the Russian authorities decided Monday to extend the suspension of flights with Britain until Jan. 12, 2021.

