China's Liaoning reports 5 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

SHENYANG, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Tuesday reported five confirmed COVID-19 cases and four asymptomatic cases, all locally transmitted, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

Three of the new confirmed cases were identified in the port city of Dalian, while two others were in Shenyang, the provincial capital.

Three new asymptomatic cases were also reported in Dalian, while the other one was in Shenyang.

The province currently has 53 confirmed cases in hospital and another 32 asymptomatic carriers under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.