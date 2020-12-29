China's Liaoning reports 8 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

SHENYANG, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Monday reported eight confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases, all locally transmitted, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

Six of the new confirmed cases were identified in Shenyang, the provincial capital, while two others were in the port city of Dalian.

The two asymptomatic cases were also reported in Dalian and Shenyang, respectively.

The province currently has 48 confirmed cases in hospital and another 31 asymptomatic carriers under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.