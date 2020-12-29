Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020
Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 7.5 mln

(Xinhua)    09:10, December 29, 2020

SAO PAULO, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Brazil registered 20,548 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, taking the national count to 7,504,833, the country's health ministry said Monday.

The nationwide COVID-19 death toll rose to 191,570 after 431 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the hardest-hit, with 1,427,752 cases and 45,902 deaths. The city of Sao Paulo announced over the weekend the prohibition of non-essential activities on Jan. 1-3 to avoid crowds during the New Year holiday.

The Latin American nation has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, behind only the United States, and the third largest caseload, surpassed only by the United States and India.

