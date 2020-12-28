Restaurants make flexible arrangements to guarantee New Year’s Eve dishes

Chinese New Year’s Eve dinner, also known as the “reunion dinner”, is believed to be one of the most important meals for Chinese families as well as catering companies.

(Photo/Xinhua)

According to a survey of 1,027 consumers conducted by Beijing Business Daily, consumers have a greater demand for takeaway dinner packages and door-to-door cooking services on New Year’s Eve.

37.29 percent of the consumers said they prefer takeaway services, while 36.22 percent hope restaurants could arrange chefs to provide door-to-door services for them.

Some catering companies have started to make adjustments to meet such demands. Wangshunge, a chain restaurant specializing in fish dishes, expressed that it will activate delivery services on New Year’s Eve if the COVID-19 epidemic reoccurs in Beijing.

Some restaurants promised consumers that they could cancel dining reservations freely, especially under the epidemic situation. They will also make prearranged plans and strengthen epidemic control and prevention so that consumers can be served safe dishes.

In addition, to prepare for the uncertainties that come along with a possible COVID-19 epidemic outbreak, some restaurants have adjusted the way of making dinning reservations and dishes to be served on New Year’s Eve. This helps them avoid a large surplus of foodstuff, but at the same time, it also means restaurants may postpone the date they start to prepare for New Year’s Eve dinner.

40.12 percent of the consumers found that such adjustments are acceptable and understandable, while 39.34 percent suggested catering companies take better measures to guarantee their dining experiences.