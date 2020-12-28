Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 28, 2020
Chinese FM calls for promoting greater development of China-Italy relations

(Xinhua)    09:32, December 28, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday said China stands ready to make joint efforts with Italy to achieve greater development of China-Italy relations in the next 50 years.

Wang made the remarks in a video message delivered for the co-produced documentary titled "A road traveled together - 50 years of China-Italy relations," which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy.

Wang said over the past half century, China-Italy relations have gone through international vicissitudes and both sides have jointly forged a comprehensive strategic partnership which features mutual respect and mutual trust, mutual benefit and win-win results, and mutual learning and mutual assistance.

Wang said China is willing to work with Italy, by upholding the principle of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation and holding high the banner of multilateralism of solidarity, cooperation and common development, to strive for greater development of bilateral relations in the next 50 years.

