China's largest oil-gas field reports record output

XI'AN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Changqing Oilfield, China's largest oil-and-gas field, has produced over 60 million tonnes of oil equivalent of crude oil and natural gas so far this year to hit a record high.

Located in northwest China's Erdos basin, the oilfield has produced 24.5 million tonnes of crude oil and 44.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas (equivalent to about 35.5 million tonnes of crude oil) as of 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the oilfield's production headquarters.

It became the first oilfield in China to pass the 60-million-tonne mark in annual oil and gas output, a landmark in China's energy history.

Changqing Oilfield, with 50 years of history, has played an important role in safeguarding the country's energy security, supplying gas to more than 50 cities in north and northwest China, including the Chinese capital Beijing.

Its oil-and-gas production areas cover Shaanxi, Gansu and Shanxi provinces, as well as Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.