Infant COVID-19 patient receives proper care in China's Dalian

(Xinhua)    13:55, December 27, 2020

DALIAN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The parents of a 3-month-old infant with COVID-19 infection told Xinhua Saturday that their child is receiving proper care and treatment at a designated hospital in northeast China's Dalian City.

The family of three were all confirmed as locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday and are currently undergoing medical treatment in the same ward at the designated Dalian Sixth People's Hospital Affiliated to Dalian Medical University. All of them are in stable condition.

The municipal health commission has dispatched nine medics from Dalian Children's Hospital under Dalian Medical University to help treat the infant.

"There's no need to worry, my baby. Mom and dad will bring you home," the baby's father posted on social media.

"We can feel the concern and love for our baby from the public. I believe we will definitely get through this as long as everyone takes appropriate precautions and believes in our medics," he told Xinhua.

