Arsenal upset Chelsea, Leicester hold Man Utd

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Arsenal shook off a recent run of poor form to beat Chelsea 3-1, while a late equalizer for Leicester City ensured they shared the spoils with Manchester United on an entertaining Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Having taken just two points from their last seven league matches, Arsenal went into their home clash with city rivals Chelsea very much on the back foot. However, the Gunners made a bright start and went ahead through Alex Lacazette's penalty after Reece James was adjudged to have brought down Kieran Tierney in the box.

Making a mockery of their lowly league position, Arsenal doubled their lead just before half-time when Granit Xhaka curled a free-kick over the wall and beyond the reach of Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal.

Bukayo Saka made it 3-0 shortly after the break when his chip floated over Mendy's head, and although Tammy Abraham reduced the arrears with a chested effort, the Gunners held on for a vital three points.

An own goal from Axel Tuanzebe helped Leicester City hold Manchester United 2-2 in the day's early kick-off.

Marcus Rashford's first-half strike was quickly canceled out by Harvey Barnes, and though Bruno Fernandes put Man Utd into the lead late on, Jamie Vardy's first-time shot deflected off the unfortunate Tuanzebe and into the net.

United's local rivals Manchester City made short work of Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium, dispatching the visitors 2-0 thanks a goal in each half from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

Aston Villa continued their good form with a resounding 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, with Bertrand Traore, Kourtney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi all among the goals.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's strike saw Everton move up to second with a 1-0 over Sheffield United, who remain winless and rooted to the bottom of the table, while the day's other match saw Fulham and Southampton play out a 0-0 draw.