Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China demands stricter inspections ahead of holidays

(Xinhua)    10:57, December 27, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's disciplinary watchdog has demanded targeted efforts in tightening Party discipline and improving Party conduct during the forthcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

Once spotted, discipline violations should be instantly punished in a precise manner, according to a notice from the website of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

It called on disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies at all levels to recognize the obstacles and weak links in China's efforts to control COVID-19, care for the needy, and guarantee production safety and public security.

The New Year and Spring Festival holidays are key to addressing the problems of formalities for formalities' sake, bureaucratism, hedonism, and extravagance, according to the notice. It called for efforts to prevent a resurgence of these problems during the holidays.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York