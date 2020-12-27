HKSAR chief executive officiates at new link's opening

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam (C) and other guests attend a ceremony to mark the commissioning of the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link Northern Connection in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 26, 2020. (Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam officiated at a ceremony to mark the commissioning of the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link Northern Connection on Saturday.

The Northern Connection is 5.5 km long, of which about 5 km is the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Tunnel, a subsea road tunnel connecting Tuen Mun South and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port.

Once the Northern Connection opens, the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link will be fully commissioned, cutting the journey time between Tuen Mun South and the Hong Kong International Airport by 20 minutes.

Lam said at the ceremony that the commissioning of the Northern Connection will provide better and more reliable transport infrastructure to Lantau, the aviation and land transport double gateway connecting Hong Kong to other parts of the world and the Chinese mainland cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as an international and regional hub.

The full opening has created an opportunity for the quota-free scheme for Hong Kong private cars traveling to Guangdong province via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Lam added.

"The scheme will assist Hong Kong residents in driving to Guangdong province for business, visiting families or sightseeing on a short-term basis," she said.