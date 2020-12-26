BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the highlights of China's science news from the past week:

OCEAN EXPEDITION

China's scientific research ship Tansuo-2 returned to port in the city of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province on Monday, after completing its ocean expedition.

The vessel carrying the 4,500-meter deep-sea manned submersible Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior) berthed and anchored Monday evening, according to the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

WATER RESERVES OF QINGHAI-TIBET PLATEAU

The total water reserves of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau are estimated to be more than 9 trillion cubic meters, according to CAS.

Dubbed "Asia's water tower," the plateau and its surrounding mountains are the birthplace of more than 10 major rivers in Asia.

MOON EXPLORATION

China's lunar rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, has traveled 600.55 meters on the far side of the moon as of Tuesday.

Both the lander and the rover of the Chang'e-4 probe have ended their work for the 25th lunar day, and switched to the dormant mode for the lunar night due to the lack of solar power, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

NEW ROCKET

China's new medium-lift carrier rocket Long March-8 made its maiden flight on Tuesday, sending five satellites into planned orbit, according to the China National Space Administration.

The rocket was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of southern China's island province of Hainan.

SCIENTIFIC EXPEDITION

Chinese scientists kicked off a new scientific expedition at the headwater region of the country's Yangtze River, in the northwestern province of Qinghai.

A team of 42 expedition members and staff has arrived in the city of Golmud in Qinghai, according to the Institute of Sanjiangyuan National Park under the CAS.