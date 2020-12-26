China's 2020 box office tops 19 bln yuan

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's 2020 box office revenue has exceeded 19 billion yuan (about 2.91 billion U.S. dollars), with the top four earners contributing nearly half of the earnings.

The yearly box office collection totaled 19.02 billion yuan as of 10 a.m. Saturday, data compiled by the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The war epic "The Eight Hundred" by Guan Hu topped the yearly box office chart, grossing more than 3.1 billion yuan to date.

It was followed by the comedy anthology "My People, My Homeland" and animated feature "Jiang Ziya: Legend of Deification," raking in more than 2.8 billion yuan and 1.6 billion yuan, respectively.

"The Sacrifice," a film set during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), ranked fourth, generating more than 1.1 billion yuan.

"Leap," a sports film that recounts the stories of the Chinese national women's volleyball team over the last 40 years, came in fifth, with more than 830 million yuan.