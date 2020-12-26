Chinese mainland reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases, including 12 from overseas and eight locally transmitted, the National Health Commission announced on Saturday.

The eight locally transmitted cases include six in northeast China's Liaoning Province and two in Beijing.

Nineteen new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were also recorded, while 245 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.

No COVID-19 deaths were registered on Friday. Meanwhile, 12 patients were discharged from hospital. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China has reached 86,933 and the death toll stood at 4,634.

The total confirmed infections in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 8,481 (7,317 recoveries, 136 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 780 (640 recoveries, 7 deaths)