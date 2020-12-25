Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

(CGTN)    10:44, December 25, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 14 new COVID-19 cases
（Photo/CGTN)

The Chinese mainland on Thursday recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, including seven from overseas and seven locally transmitted, the National Health Commission announced on Friday.

The seven locally-transmitted cases were recorded in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Seventeen new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were also recorded, while 236 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.

No COVID-19 deaths were registered on Thursday. Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged from hospital. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China has reached 86,913 and the death toll stood at 4,634.

The total confirmed infections in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 8,424 (7,203 recoveries, 135 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 776 (635 recoveries, 7 deaths) 


【1】【2】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York