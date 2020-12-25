Chinese mainland reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, including seven from overseas and seven locally transmitted, the National Health Commission announced on Friday.

The seven locally-transmitted cases were recorded in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Seventeen new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were also recorded, while 236 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.

No COVID-19 deaths were registered on Thursday. Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged from hospital. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China has reached 86,913 and the death toll stood at 4,634.

The total confirmed infections in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 8,424 (7,203 recoveries, 135 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 776 (635 recoveries, 7 deaths)