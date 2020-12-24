China's green efforts | 2020 Year in Review

On Jan. 1, 2020, China began a 10-year fishing ban in key areas of the Yangtze River to protect the biodiversity of China's longest river. The ban is part of China's efforts to advance green development and promote harmony between human and nature. China completed its 2020 climate action targets two years ahead of schedule. It has the world's 2nd largest carbon trading market, and more than half of the world's electric car market. While striving for green development at home, China has worked with other countries to advance global sustainable development. China vows to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.