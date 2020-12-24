Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's green efforts | 2020 Year in Review

(Xinhua)    13:57, December 24, 2020


 On Jan. 1, 2020, China began a 10-year fishing ban in key areas of the Yangtze River to protect the biodiversity of China's longest river. The ban is part of China's efforts to advance green development and promote harmony between human and nature. China completed its 2020 climate action targets two years ahead of schedule. It has the world's 2nd largest carbon trading market, and more than half of the world's electric car market. While striving for green development at home, China has worked with other countries to advance global sustainable development. China vows to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York