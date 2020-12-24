China's Liaoning reports one confirmed COVID-19 case

SHENYANG, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Shenyang, the capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, reported one confirmed COVID-19 case with severe symptoms on Wednesday, together with one imported asymptomatic case, according to the provincial health commission.

A total of 140 close contacts in the city have been placed under quarantine for further nucleic acid testing, Wang Ping, deputy director of Shenyang Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a press conference.

To cut off the transmission, 51 places and facilities linked to the cases, including their homes, taxis, clinics and hospitals, have been disinfected.

A total of 4,835 biological specimens have been collected and testing is underway.

As of Wednesday, Liaoning had reported a total of 296 confirmed COVID-19 cases.