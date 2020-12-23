China's publication foundation funds over 5,700 projects since 2007

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The National Publication Foundation (NPF) has provided financial assistance for over 5,700 publication projects since its establishment in 2007, according to this year's review session of the NPF.

The funding totaled more than 5.4 billion yuan (around 826 million U.S. dollars), the NPF said.

These projects have made massive achievements, making outstanding contributions to the quality development of the country's publication industry and promoting socialist culture to flourish, according to sources with the NPF.

During this year's session, over 300 experts from all over the country evaluated some 1,500 projects for content, academic value, publication value and the amount of fund support.

The foundation will make more efforts to improve the funding system and publish more works that meet the needs of the times, the people and the country, said an official from the planning and managing office of the foundation.