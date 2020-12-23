COVID-19 incidence falls in India, says federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The incidence of COVID-19 is continuously falling in India as the total active caseload fell below 300,000 mark on Tuesday and touched its lowest in past 163 days.

Also, less than 20,000 new cases were recorded between Monday and Tuesday mornings, which is again a lowest in 173 days, said the federal health ministry Tuesday.

According to an official statement issued by the ministry, the active caseload has retracted to less than 3 percent of the total cases.

"The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk below 3 percent to 2.90 percent. This is lowest after 163 days. The total active cases were 292,258 on July 12," added the statement.

A net decline of 11,121 cases was recorded in the total active cases in 24 hours since Monday morning.

As many as 30,376 COVID-19 cases recovered in 24 hours since Monday morning. "New recoveries have been exceeding the new cases continuously since last 25 days," said the federal health ministry's statement.

The high level of testing on a daily basis combined with high levels of recoveries along with steadily declining new cases had led to a slide in the mortality rate, it added.