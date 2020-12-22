Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
China's Liaoning reports 8 new coronavirus infections

(Xinhua)    11:25, December 22, 2020

SHENYANG, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Monday reported two confirmed COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic infections, local authorities said Tuesday.

The province's health commission said all cases were locally transmitted and discovered in the port city of Dalian.

The province currently has five confirmed cases being hospitalized and another 13 asymptomatic carriers under quarantine and treatment, according to the commission.

Dalian has registered over a dozen locally transmitted COVID-19 infections since Dec. 15, when four port workers handling cold-chain products were detected as asymptomatic carriers.

The city on Monday tightened up COVID-19 prevention and control measures in five urban communities, where all residents are encouraged to stay home. They can buy daily necessities in restricted areas. All public facilities including schools and kindergartens in the area are closed.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

