Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China starts building COVID-19 vaccine production facility

(Xinhua)    11:01, December 22, 2020

KUNMING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China started the construction on Monday of a plant for manufacturing an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, with production operations due to begin in eight months, according to local authorities.

The facility in the city of Yuxi, in southwest China's Yunnan Province, is expected to produce 120 million doses per year in its first phase, with key manufacturing equipment and core ingredients all independently developed by China.

The vaccine was approved by the National Medical Products Administration for clinical drug trials on June 19, 2020, and is about to enter phase-II clinical trials.

It was jointly developed by the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Suzhou Abogen Biosciences and Yunnan-based Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

In phase-I clinical trials, the vaccine was shown to be safe with good immunogenicity, and it has excellent stability in storage at 2-8 degrees Celsius, according to the vaccine developers.

The mRNA in the vaccine enters human cells and expresses antigens, which induces the immune system to respond so that the body can obtain immunity.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York