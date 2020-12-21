China's Liaoning reports new coronavirus infections

SHENYANG, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Sunday reported one confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic COVID-19 case, local authorities said Monday.

The province's health commission said both cases were locally transmitted and discovered in the port city of Dalian.

The confirmed case was previously asymptomatic, first reported on Dec. 17, while the newly logged asymptomatic case was found in the nucleic acid screening in the monitored area.

Dalian has registered several locally transmitted COVID-19 infections since Dec. 15, when four port workers handling cold-chain products were detected as asymptomatic carriers.