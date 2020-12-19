Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 14 new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,093.

Eight new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, two in Shandong, and one in Tianjin, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong respectively, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Saturday.

Among all the imported cases, 3,829 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 264 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.