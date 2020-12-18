Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:19, December 18, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 11 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,079.

Four new imported cases were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong respectively, while Shanxi, Henan and Yunnan each reported one case, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Friday.

Among all the imported cases, 3,817 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 262 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

