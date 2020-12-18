SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced a public health order that places a mandatory quarantine of 10 days on anyone traveling, moving, or returning to San Francisco from anywhere outside the Bay Area.

The travel quarantine order strongly discourages non-essential travel of any kind and within any distance, including from one location to another within the Bay Area.

Additionally, it requires anyone who comes to San Francisco to quarantine for 10 days if they spent any time outside 9 Bay Area counties like San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Solano, Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Santa Cruz, the announcement said.

This includes returning residents, people moving to San Francisco, those who work in San Francisco, and visitors, unless specifically exempted by the order.

Individuals required to quarantine must remain home without physical interaction with others outside their household except in emergency or health care situations. They are not allowed to go to work, school, or any other venue outside their home for 10 days.

"COVID-19 cases are surging in San Francisco and across the country. Hospitals in the Bay Area are close to being overwhelmed," said Breed. "We must do whatever we can to contain the virus and stop its circulation in our community. Now is not the time to travel and risk being exposed or exposing others."

The travel quarantine order allows exemptions for medical professionals, first responders, official government business, essential infrastructure work, and other activities, including any travel to receive medical care or travel required by court order, like transferring custody of a child.

As of Wednesday, the Bay Area's ICU capacity fell below 15 percent and triggered the state of California's Regional Stay Home order.

"This virus spreads through human interaction and social gatherings, including through people with no symptoms. We need to take steps now to control the spread of the virus and save lives," said Grant Colfax, Director of Health of San Francisco.