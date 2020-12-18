Despite existing rumors on coronavirus origin, accusations remain groundless -- Putin

MOSCOW, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Despite rumors that have been circulating about the origin of the coronavirus, there is no evidence that can back these accusations against certain countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference Thursday.

"As for the origin [of the coronavirus], there are a lot of rumors. I would not like to talk about them all while addressing the country and the whole world, particularly because we haven't come across any evidence that confirms these accusations against anyone," the president said.

"I think that now we need to build on other issues: not to find fault, but to unite efforts to deal with the problem," the president added.

The president emphasized that united efforts in the fight against the coronavirus would set the right direction for international cooperation on this front.

"We should be thinking about how to help those people that have found themselves in particularly difficult situations, remove some types of trade restrictions, sanctions against those countries and fields of cooperation that are essential in overcoming the consequences of the pandemic," Putin said.