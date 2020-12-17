California hits new daily record in COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- California reported 53,711 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record for the most populous U.S. state.

The state also reported 293 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing its death toll to 21,481.

The California Department of Public Health said the new surge was in part due to a newly implemented auto-processing feature that put more than 15,000 cases of prior days in the latest report.

"Today's case count includes 38,374 newly reported cases that are part of the continued statewide surge. The remaining 15,337 cases are from previous days," said the department.

In collaboration with counties, the state government has been automatically logging case reports by laboratories since Sunday.

Officials said the seven-day positivity rate in the state is 11.9 percent and the 14-day positivity rate is 11 percent to date.

California, home to around 40 million residents, has recorded 1,671,081 confirmed cases so far.