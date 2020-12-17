New daily cases of COVID-19 top 800-mark for 1st time in Tokyo

TOKYO, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday confirmed a record number of 822 new daily COVID-19 cases, marking the first time infections have topped the 800-mark in Tokyo.

The latest figure for Japan's capital far surpasses the previous record of 678 confirmed on Wednesday, amid growing concerns over the virus resurgence and the impact on the medical system.

The metropolitan government earlier Thursday raised its alert level to the highest on its four-tier scale regarding the strain on the medical system brought about by the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The local government raising the alert level marks the first time it has done so since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

Hospitals in the capital of 14 million have been forced to use ordinary beds to treat patients with COVID-19. A panel of medical experts warned at a meeting of officials monitoring the virus situation, as the medical system in some quarters has begun showing signs of buckling under the strain.

Since mid-November, the number of COVID-19 cases has been rising exponentially in Tokyo, the hardest hit by the virus among Japan's 47 prefectures.

With cases also rising nationwide, some medical professionals believe the country is currently in the grip of a "third wave" of infections.