SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Five more U.S. soldiers and two individuals in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

The USFK said in a statement that seven USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Nov. 30 and Dec. 14.

Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Nov. 30, Dec. 13 and 14. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

One service member, one U.S. Department of Defense civilian and one dependent arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on Dec. 3 and 13.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 441, according to Yonhap news agency.

The COVID-19 resurged here for the past month. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,014 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 46,453.

The daily caseload stayed above 1,000 for two straight days for the first time, hovering above 100 for 40 days since Nov. 8 due to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.