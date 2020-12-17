Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
India's COVID-19 tally nears 10 mln

(Xinhua)    14:07, December 17, 2020

NEW DELHI, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally reached 9,956,557 on Thursday, as 24,010 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 144,451 as 355 COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday morning.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country. As many as 1,547 new cases and 32 deaths were registered in the national capital during the past 24 hours. On Monday the total death toll in the national capital had crossed the 10,000-mark.

There are still 322,366 active cases in the country, while 9,489,740 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment, added the ministry's latest data.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as more than 150 million tests have been conducted.

Till Wednesday a total of 157,805,240 tests were conducted, out of which 1,158,960 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

