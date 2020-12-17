Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New Zealand to financially support Pacific nations' COVID-19 vaccination

(Xinhua)    14:05, December 17, 2020

WELLINGTON, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand is preparing to support Pacific nations to access safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines at the earliest opportunity, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Thursday.

"Pacific countries have worked hard to keep COVID-19 out, or to stamp it out, and New Zealand has been committed to supporting them in this," Mahuta said in a statement.

A safe and effective vaccine will be key to the region's economic and social recovery, she said.

Mahuta confirmed 75 million NZ dollars (53.5 million U.S. dollars) of official development assistance had been earmarked to support Pacific and global vaccine access and roll-out.

"New Zealand is pursuing a portfolio of potential COVID-19 vaccines to ensure we have flexibility and choice in the fast-moving global marketplace. We want to make sure Pacific countries can also access suitable options, and have the support they need to run successful immunization campaigns," she said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York