New Zealand to financially support Pacific nations' COVID-19 vaccination

WELLINGTON, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand is preparing to support Pacific nations to access safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines at the earliest opportunity, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Thursday.

"Pacific countries have worked hard to keep COVID-19 out, or to stamp it out, and New Zealand has been committed to supporting them in this," Mahuta said in a statement.

A safe and effective vaccine will be key to the region's economic and social recovery, she said.

Mahuta confirmed 75 million NZ dollars (53.5 million U.S. dollars) of official development assistance had been earmarked to support Pacific and global vaccine access and roll-out.

"New Zealand is pursuing a portfolio of potential COVID-19 vaccines to ensure we have flexibility and choice in the fast-moving global marketplace. We want to make sure Pacific countries can also access suitable options, and have the support they need to run successful immunization campaigns," she said.