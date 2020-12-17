Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Foreign visitors to Japan decrease by 97.7 pct in November

(Xinhua)    09:41, December 17, 2020

TOKYO, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The number of foreign visitors to Japan in November plummeted by 97.7 percent from a year ago due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, the government said in a report on Wednesday.

According to estimates by the Japan National Tourism Organization, 56,700 foreign travelers arrived in Japan in November. Among them, China accounted for the most with 18,100, followed by Vietnam with 14,700, Indonesia with 3,400 and South Korea with 2,800.

Although the latest figure marked the 14th consecutive monthly decline since last October, it was the first time the number has exceeded the 50,000 level in eight months as the government started to ease entry restrictions.

Meanwhile, the number of Japanese nationals leaving the country in November plummeted 98.1 percent from a year earlier to 30,700.

Japan welcomed a record high of 31.88 million foreign visitors last year. The government had set a goal of 40 million inbound tourists for 2020, but has seen record falls in numbers.

From January to November this year, the country received over 4.05 million travelers, around 10 percent of the government's goal.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York