Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Biden expected to pick Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary: media

(Xinhua)    11:17, December 16, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, to serve as his transportation secretary, U.S. media reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Buttigieg would be the first openly LGBTQ Cabinet secretary in U.S. history should the nomination make it through in the Senate.

The transportation secretary is expected to play a central role in Biden's push for a bipartisan infrastructure package, said a CNN report.

Much of Buttigieg's presidential campaign platform rested on his plans to improve U.S. infrastructure, specifically internet access.

After ending his campaign in the spring, Buttigieg endorsed Biden and spent much of the general election headlining fundraisers and events for the former vice president, said the report.

Prior to running for president, Buttigieg had served as the mayor of South Bend since 2012. He came out as gay in a 2015 essay for the South Bend Tribune while serving as mayor. Later that year, he won the city mayor reelection.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York