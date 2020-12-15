Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
China, Belarus launch negotiations on service trade, investment agreement

(Xinhua)    10:02, December 15, 2020

China and Belarus launched negotiations on the agreement on trade and investment in services on Monday, the Ministry of Commerce said.

The two sides signed a joint statement via video on starting the negotiations, the ministry said in an online statement.

China and Belarus will hold negotiations on relevant issues to reach a comprehensive and high-level agreement consistent with the rules of the World Trade Organization, the statement said.

The launch of the negotiations is not only conducive to exploring further expansion of trade and investment exchanges, but will help create a more transparent and convenient investment environment. It will also inject new impetus into the comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual trust and win-win cooperation between the two countries, the ministry said.

