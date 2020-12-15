Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
China to build elder-friendly communities nationwide

(Xinhua)    09:26, December 15, 2020

China aims to make all urban and rural communities nationwide elder-friendly by the end of 2035, said an official document.

The country plans to build 5,000 exemplary elder-friendly communities in both urban and rural areas by 2025, according to a circular published by the National Health Commission and the Office of the National Working Commission on Aging.

It said 2,000 of these will be built during 2021 and 2022.

A total of six areas were emphasized, including improving the living quality and environment of elders, encouraging seniors' participation in public activities, and enriching their spiritual lives.

The announcement also said that home appliances and room arrangements in the houses of seniors should improve to accommodate their daily needs.

Relevant public facilities should also further accomodate the needs of elders, it said.

China had 254 million people aged 60 or older at the end of 2019.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

