China's top procuratorate publishes typical cases promoting social governance

(Xinhua)    09:09, December 15, 2020

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Monday published five typical cases, offering guidance for procuratorial organs to advance social governance innovation.

The cases involved handling of offenses in areas including water supply safety, technological innovation, ecological conservation, finance security and protection of minors.

In one case, a procuratorate in east China's city of Nanjing filed a public interest lawsuit against a company that had long discharged toxic wastewater into the Yangtze River.

Following a mediation, the company and its controlling shareholders assumed the responsibility for environmental damage through cash compensation and ecological restoration.

The procuratorial organs can find social governance loopholes while handling cases and help to improve the social governance system, said Gao Jingfeng, an official with the SPP.

