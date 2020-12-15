Annual output of SW China's gas area tops 30 bln cubic meters

PetroChina Southwest Oil and Gasfield Company, one of the major energy developers in the Sichuan Basin, saw its annual natural gas output topping 30 billion cubic meters on Monday.

The annual output of the company's gas fields is projected to reach around 31.6 billion cubic meters by the end of 2020, accounting for one-sixth of China's total.

The Sichuan Basin boasts the country's most natural gas resources and its first industrial base for natural gas.

The gas field's daily output can exceed 100 million cubic meters, enough for consumption of 100 million families of three, according to the company.

The company seeks to generate 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually by 2025 and build China's largest modern natural gas industrial base by 2030.

Since 1958, the company has developed 114 gas fields in the basin, producing more than 500 billion cubic meters of natural gas, equivalent to 650 million tonnes of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 1.76 billion tonnes.