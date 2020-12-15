China trades collected rainwater for first time

China's first transaction of collected rainwater was completed Monday, the China Water Exchange announced, as marketization of unconventional water resources was put into practice.

The deal was done in the high-tech industrial development zone of Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.

The Hunan Yuchuang environmental protection engineering company acquired a total of 20,000 cubic meters of rainwater from the Hunan Gaoxin property company at a price of 0.7 yuan (about 11 U.S. cents) per cubic meter.

The engineering company later sold 12,000 cubic meters of rainwater at a price of 3.85 yuan per cubic meter, about one-fifth of the local tap water price, to the gardening and environmental sanitation company of the high-tech zone.

The raindrops will be used for landscaping and regular sanitation in place of tap water.

More similar deals valued at around 1 million yuan are being considered for the coming three years, according to Liu Bo, secretary-general of Changsha sponge city ecological industry innovation strategic alliance.