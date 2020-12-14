Canada reports 5,891 new COVID-19 cases

OTTAWA, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Canada reported 5,891 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the nationwide tally to 460,743, according to a report by the Canadian Press.

The country also reported 81 more deaths from the virus, and the total death toll now stands at 13,431, said the report by Canada's national news agency.

The pandemic is "putting countless Canadians at risk of life-threatening illness, causing significant disruption to health services, and presenting ongoing challenges for areas not adequately equipped to manage complex medical emergencies," Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said in a statement on Saturday.