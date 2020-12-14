Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 14, 2020
Singapore reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:33, December 14, 2020

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 58,320.

All of the new cases are imported ones.

On Sunday, 11 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 58,208 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 21 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 62 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 29 people have passed away from complications due to the COVID-19 infection.

