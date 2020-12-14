Chinese mainland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including two locally transmitted cases in Heilongjiang Province, the National Health Commission announced on Monday.

Nine new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 197 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No COVID-19 deaths were reported on Sunday, while nine patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 86,741, with 4,634 deaths as of Sunday.

The total confirmed infections in the Hong Kong and Macao SARs and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 7,541 (6,202 recoveries, 117 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 736 (606 recoveries, 7 deaths)