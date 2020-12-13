Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 13, 2020
Xi raises three proposals on global climate governance

(Xinhua)    10:29, December 13, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday raised three proposals on global climate governance when addressing the Climate Ambition Summit via video link.

"First, we need to close ranks and make new advances in climate governance that features cooperation and win-win," Xi said.

"Second, we need to raise ambition and foster a new architecture of climate governance where every party does its part," he added.

Xi also called on countries to boost confidence and pursue a new approach to climate governance that highlights green recovery.

