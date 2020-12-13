Chinese mainland reports 19 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 19 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, with its total number of imported cases reaching 4,021.

Ten new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, two in Beijing, two in Sichuan and one each in Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangdong and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Sunday.

Among all the imported cases, 3,762 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 259 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.