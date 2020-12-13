Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 19 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:04, December 13, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 19 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, with its total number of imported cases reaching 4,021.

Ten new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, two in Beijing, two in Sichuan and one each in Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangdong and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Sunday.

Among all the imported cases, 3,762 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 259 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York