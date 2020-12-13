Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 13, 2020
11 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua)    10:03, December 13, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A total of 11 COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Sunday.

There were 306 confirmed cases still being treated, including six in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Saturday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 86,725 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 81,785 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,634 died of the disease. 

