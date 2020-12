A graphic simulation shows the orbiter and returner combination of China's Chang'e-5 probe after its separation from the ascender. (CNSA/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The orbiter-returner combination of China's Chang'e-5 probe on Saturday completed an orbital maneuver, preparing to leave the lunar orbit for a trajectory that returns it to Earth, according to the China National Space Administration.