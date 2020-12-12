CPC Central Committee holds symposium with non-Party members on economic work

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has held a symposium with non-Party members to solicit their comments and suggestions on economic work.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium Tuesday and delivered an important speech.

Xi demanded efforts to put into practice the guiding principles of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in all aspects of work, build broad consensus among all parties, and work for a new victory in fully building a modern socialist China.

The year 2020 is an extraordinary year in the history of the People's Republic of China, Xi noted.

Faced with a complex and volatile environment internationally and formidable tasks in promoting reform, development and stability at home, especially the severe impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, China has achieved progress that is satisfactory to the people and has attracted global attention, Xi said.

During this period, the central committees of non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as personages without party affiliation have put forward various research reports, comments and suggestions, providing important references for the CPC Central Committee to make scientific decisions and take effective measures, Xi noted.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi expressed heartfelt thanks to all of them.

It is of great significance to carry out economic work well in 2021, a crucial year in China's modernization process, Xi said.

He called for efforts to boost high-quality growth, foster a new development paradigm, coordinate epidemic control with economic and social development, ensure both development and security, and safeguard stable and sustained economic development, as well as social stability and harmony.

Xi urged the study and implementation of the guiding principles of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, as well as the making of proposals for the formulation and implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan, especially for carrying out the economic work for 2021.

He also stressed strengthening guidance and building consensus to create a sound environment for embarking on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country.

Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, who are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium.