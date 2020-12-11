Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 11, 2020
ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus held online

(Xinhua)    09:27, December 11, 2020

The 7th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus took place via video link on Thursday.

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

In the face of a pandemic of the century and momentous changes never seen in the last one hundred years, countries around the world should work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity, Wei said.

Defense departments and militaries of countries in the Asia-Pacific region should strengthen strategic communication, play an active role in building consensus, deepen practical cooperation, and jointly safeguard regional development and prosperity, he noted.

Wei also explained China's position on the South China Sea issue, saying that China is ready to work with the ASEAN countries to adhere to the dual-track approach. He added that China would steadily advance the Code of Conduct consultations and safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

A joint declaration on strategic security was adopted at the meeting.

