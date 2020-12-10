China's border city reports 1 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case

HOHHOT, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported one new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case in the last day, local health authorities said on Thursday.

The new case was registered in the city of Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia, the regional health commission said. The patient had been in close contact with confirmed cases previously reported in the city.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Manzhouli has 27 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases. A total of 1,437 close contacts have been identified and placed under medical observation.