WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The year 2021, which marks the 50th anniversary of Dr. Henry Kissinger's first visit to China and the "Ping-pong Diplomacy," is essential for breaking new ground and sustaining a new momentum for China-U.S. relations, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said Wednesday.

"You are all aware that the China-U.S. relationship is at a low point rarely seen since the establishment of diplomatic ties. Trade and investment are held back, scientific and technological cooperation is blocked, and people-to-people exchanges are dampened," said Cui in his remarks at the Annual Gala of the U.S.-China Business Council on Wednesday.

"It seems that the relationship is on a precipice of confrontation and conflict, and some people's Cold-War mentality and ideological bias are pushing it even closer to the edge ... As we speak, this dangerous trend is still continuing. If left unchecked, it will cause irreparable damage to the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples," he said.

"Ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle said, it is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light. At this difficult time, we need more than ever to aim high and look far to find the correct direction for China-U.S. relations," he said.