Science literacy can help tackle global challenges: experts

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Science literacy is essential to tackling major global challenges, experts said at a TV forum in Beijing on Tuesday.

Participants at the forum included 10 Nobel laureates and 30 scholars from Chinese and foreign science academies.

The forum was jointly organized by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and the China Media Group (CMP), the country's state broadcaster. It also drew 300 representatives from social science organizations and young scientists.

Greater cooperation in science is more than ever needed for mankind, said Shen Haixiong, president and editor-in-chief of CMP.

Shen said the world, influenced by geopolitics, is facing various complicated and severe challenges such as the politicization of scientific issues. "Tackling global challenges is not only the responsibility of politicians and elites, but also a shared mission of the media, scientists and the public."

The idea was echoed by Huai Jinpeng, executive vice chairman of CAST, who said scientific literate public can participate, shoulder and share responsibilities in social and economic development, and to better cope with the epidemic and other global challenges.

According to Huai, the proportion of scientifically literate citizens in China has increased from less than 2 percent to more than 10 percent over the last 20 years.

Science literacy will boost the coordinated development of science, economy, society and culture, and promote global governance, Huai said.

The Nobel laureates also shared their views on how to deal with major public crises, improve science literacy among the public and cultivate scientific interest among teenagers.